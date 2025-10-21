Hit-and-run involving Amish buggy in Kentucky leaves passenger in 'serious condition'

CARLISLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A hit-and-run driver struck an Amish buggy from behind on a Nicholas County road Saturday night, leaving one passenger in serious condition and two others injured before allegedly fleeing the scene.

The collision occurred at around 11:53 p.m. on Concrete Road (KY 36) when an unknown vehicle rear-ended the buggy and drove away, according to Kentucky State Police Post 6 Dry Ridge.

A passenger in the buggy reportedly suffered serious injuries and was taken to UK Hospital, where they remain in serious condition, KSP reported. A second passenger was taken to the hospital with fractures to both legs, while the buggy driver was treated and released.

Police located the suspect vehicle — a 2008 silver Dodge Ram pickup truck — abandoned and unoccupied in Carlisle, officials noted.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact KSP Post 6 at 859-428-1212 or their local dispatch. The collision remains under investigation by Post 6 troopers and detectives.

