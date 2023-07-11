Hitachi Astemo Americas to expand electric vehicle production in Berea, creating 167 jobs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hitachi Astemo Americas Inc., one of Kentucky’s largest Tier 1 automotive suppliers, announced an expansion of its operation in Madison County, creating 167 full-time jobs for Kentuckians.

Hitachi's $153 million investment will bring the company’s total Kentucky employment across the Harrodsburg and Berea facilities to over 2,100 workers.

The expansion of the facility will include an additional 752,000 square feet on 62 acres and comes in response to increased market demand and growth within the EV industry.

The project will see company leaders invest in the current manufacturing operation in Berea to support site improvements and renovations, including increased production lines and additional equipment.

This expansion adds to Kentucky’s manufacturing sector, which administration-to-date has seen nearly 600 private-sector new-location or expansion projects commit to invest over $22.9 billion and create more than 30,000 jobs.