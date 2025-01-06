Hitch a ride with the Fayette County Sheriff's Deputies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's been a long 24 hours after a major snowstorm swept across Kentucky, casting a white blanket on every surface while roads remain a nightmare.

That's why the Fayette County Sheriff's Office offers its winter care program to help out those who aren't comfortable driving.

The program offers rides for the following:



Taking health care industry or professionals to and from work

Taking patients to and from critical medical appointments

Pickup critical prescription medications

Welfare checks

Winter coat distribution

These rides will continue until midnight and start again on Tuesday if roads continue to be dangerous. At least 20 deputies will be on each shift.

LEX 18's Kayleigh Randle joined Lieutenant Rodrick Robinson on one of his drives to get a front-seat look. They were joined by Donna Ingrum, a Chandler Hospital patient who had been stuck there since last night. She says she would not have felt safe driving.

It was easy, all she had to do was call the Sheriff's office.

"It's just nice to have that one piece that I don't have to worry about. A friend of mine yesterday after this was all set up said, now you can actually sleep," said Ingrum.

"You'd be surprised at the folks that we pick up on a daily basis. Well when we pick up during this winter care program are surprised that, you know, the Sheriff's office does that. And I said well not a lot of Sheriff's office do that and that's what makes Fayette county so special," explains Robinson.

"Don't go out unless you really have to. Unless you know what you're doing driving. I have another friend in Louisville who's stuck right now, hoping somebody can pull him out from where he is. And don't be afraid to ask because there are services that are just amazing out there," said Ingrum.

Keep in mind that the Sheriff's office will not go outside of the county line. Anyone in Fayette County can call to see if they can hitch a ride for help.