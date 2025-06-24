Hockey community unites for Lenny's fight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Garret Chronowski, an ice hockey goalie known for his determination on the ice, is now facing a different kind of challenge.

His daughter, Lenny, has been in the hospital since April after being diagnosed with a Wilms tumor, a type of kidney cancer that primarily affects children.

While Garret and his family navigate this difficult time, the hockey community has stepped up to help, hosting several fundraisers to ease the burden of medical expenses.

"They are doing the best they can. Staying hopeful, supporting Lenny, supporting each other. I think that's the important thing here is staying together as a family and really rallying together as she fights through this," Lauren Chronowski, Lenny's aunt, said.

The support extends beyond just local players. Hockey players have traveled from several states to support the Chronowski family in their time of need.

"He is a great father, husband, brother, and supporter of all of us," Lauren said.

Fellow players describe Garret as someone who would do the same for others in need.

"He is a great guy, a great family, and it's a heartbreak of what's happening," Brock Ward, a player, said.

Lauren says the outpouring of support reflects not just who Garret is, but also the character of the hockey community.

"I think it shows how much people care for him and support him and his family. I know Garret would do this for anyone, his friends or family. Just to see everyone come out and do it for him in return just shows how special he is and this community," Lauren said.

If you want to help, you can donate through their GoFundMe page at Fundraiser by Jessica Chronowski : Love for Lenny: Help Her Beat Cancer.