Hoecake Hoedown celebrates Lexington's culinary heritage at downtown festival

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Downtown Lexington was filled with flavor and fun Saturday afternoon as the Hoecake Hoedown brought together food, music and history at the Fifth Third Pavilion.

The event, which ran from 2 to 4 p.m., featured live cooking demonstrations, bluegrass music and culinary crafts for children.

Chef Ouita Michel headlined the festivities alongside Top Chef contestant Paula Endara, who offered her unique interpretation of classic Kentucky dishes.

"This is a celebration of 250 years of Lexington, but it also ties in local foods, corn is a crop that's grown here in Kentucky. Weisenberger is a business that's been here since 1865. Hoecakes are a southern tradition," said Phil Weisenberger, vice president of Weisenberger Mill.

LEX 18's Michael Berk and Evelyn Schultz emceed the event and helped to distribute prizes and tastings while celebrating Kentucky's rich culinary heritage.

For more information on events like the Hoecake Hoedown, visit 250lex.com.