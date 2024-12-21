Holiday shopping key to small business success

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Christmas is just days away, and last-minute shoppers are looking for money-saving deals. Thankfully, local stores say they have just what they need. Meanwhile, Woodford County stores are spreading holiday cheer.

With Christmas less than a week away, businesses in the area are trying to help last-minute shoppers find the perfect gift. Small businesses offer discounts before the holiday while providing people an alternative to online shopping.

Reagan Berry, owner of My Darling and Company, explains the local shopping urgency "When we are really close to Christmas, if you order online, you probably won't get it in.

"It's also a way for small businesses in Versailles to support each other. The stores sell locally sourced items you can only find here, like artwork and custom-made bourbon tops, creating unique gifts. Several stores say this time of year is essential for their survivall," Berry said. "We are all in the final push. This is a crucial time."

According to the holiday shopping report, 61 percent of small businesses say holiday sales are important to their success. "

The holiday season is the most important season of the year for small businesses. This is the three months that really sustain our businesses throughout the year," she said.

Berry has lived in Woodford County for several years. She has seen firsthand how shopping locally can impact a community as the town grows.

"It really changes the entire community. Downtown Versailles, five years ago, maybe had two shops. Now we are full of shops. The only reason that is possible is because people come and shop here. Without people doing that, these cute downtowns don't exist."

If you're doing last-minute shopping, a QuickBooks survey says about 90 percent of small businesses are confident they can handle the increase in demand.

