PADUCAH, Ky. (LEX 18) — A home exploded in Western Kentucky on Wednesday, according to McCracken County Emergency Management.

A release from the agency says the explosion happened in the 300 block of Schmidt Road near Bell Lane in Paducah. The agency adds that witnesses reported seeing people run from the home, leaving in vehicles.

The agency also said that it appeared "that some of the injured may have sought treatment at a local hospital."