NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — At a Jessamine County farm built around second chances for horses, a homegrown supply of hay is helping the Kentucky Equine Adoption Center stretch its resources further.

The nonprofit is producing its own hay, a relatively new approach that Executive Director Carrie Wood says is saving the organization between $12,000 and $15,000 in operating costs.

“It is a huge game changer,” Wood said.

The effort did not begin smoothly. The center started growing hay in summer 2025, only for drought conditions to derail the first crop.

“Hay was growing great, then the drought hit, and so the first year we had zero yield of round bales of hay,” Wood said.

The center resumed hay production this past summer and saw much better results. Wood said the hay now stored on the property could feed all of the center’s horses for 18 months to two years. That supply provides some protection from a market in which prices can change dramatically throughout the year.

Wood said a round bale of hay might cost $25 to $30 in August before climbing to $70 or $80 in February.

“We don’t have to call a hay supplier and get them to deliver,” she said.

For the Kentucky Equine Adoption Center, the savings can be redirected toward other parts of its mission. Wood said that could include veterinary bills and the cost of hiring more trainers to work with horses before they are adopted.

“That helps us save more horses and rescue more horses,” Wood said.

By producing one of its most essential resources on-site, the center is working toward greater self-sufficiency while continuing its mission of creating new opportunities for horses.

