Homeland Security launches #DigitalBoundaries campaign to help protect kids online

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Homeland Security has launched its summer outreach initiative, #DigitalBoundaries, during Internet Safety Month in June. The initiative is aimed at helping parents set healthy online boundaries for children and teenagers.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported its Cyber Tipline received 21.3 million reports in 2025, a 158% increase from 2024. Those reports include child pornography, sex trafficking, and unsolicited obscene material sent to children.

Kentucky's Assistant Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations, Bruce Passmore, said the threat is real and close to home.

"It is very prevalent right here in Kentucky," he said.

Passmore said online anonymity creates opportunities for those who would harm children.

"One of the biggest things is you never know the anonymity of online connects the world, but it also provides a hunting ground for predators who are going to take advantage of our most vulnerable," Passmore explained.

Passmore compared digital safety to physical safety at home.

"We wouldn't let a stranger come in and talk to our child in their bedroom physically," he said. "You'll do everything you can to protect your house, your dwelling, your kid from interfacing with any stranger on the street, you need to take that same sort of approach to the digital platform and the digital environment."

Just as parents would monitor who their children interact with in the real world, Passmore said the same vigilance is needed online, including paying attention to how many followers a child has on social media.

"If you go through your friend group and your teen has 5,000 followers, there's an inordinately high number of chance that there's going to be predators or people who are not who they say they are on those followers," he said.

Under the training icon on the Know2Protect.gov website, parents can request presentations on implementing preventive strategies.

"That will get routed to a subject matter expert that will come and sit down," Passmore said. "No group is too small, no group is too big. We've done it for as little as three or four community members to auditoriums full of thousands."

The same website also offers a contract that parents and their children can sign, so both parties understand the repercussions of online actions.

Passmore identified generative artificial intelligence as the latest emerging threat, and is classified as a felony in Kentucky and at a felony level.

As a father himself, Passmore said the issue is personal.

"It scares me to death, but I think again, through constant communication, education, and just hyper vigilance, we've got to put up those walls where we can, to knowing what safe gaming and enjoyable times, knowing what those time limits and area limits look like when they are online," he said.

He said starting those conversations with children about boundaries at an early age makes a difference.

To report an incident, call the Know2Protect hotline at 1-833-591-5669. All information will be reviewed and referred to the appropriate local or government agency.

