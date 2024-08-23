Homeless advocates gather for call to action at Consolidated Baptist Church

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's been a little more than a month since the Safer Kentucky Act went into effect.

Thursday, community leaders gathered at Consolidated Baptist Church to discuss sanctuary parking and other ways to help those experiencing homelessness.

"I know this has been an ongoing conversation," Stephanie Spires, Executive Director of Arbor Youth Services, said.

The Safer Kentucky Act that became law on July 15 requires cities to ban outdoor camping and sleeping in a car for more than 12 hours.

The first offense is a violation subject to a fine. Class B misdemeanors come from any offense thereafter, and they can be punished with fines and jail time.

Thursday's event was a call to action.

"That is, what is it that we need to help these families get into housing. So this is an opportunity for community members to give a little bit of their time," Spires noted.

In the 2023-24 school year, 1,097 students from Fayette County Public Schools experienced homelessness.



"The 1,097 is just that we've identified. That's not kids that are couch surfing or trying to fly under the radar because they're worried about social services or other interventions," Spires added.

The faith community coming together included FCPS Superintendent Demetrus Liggins.

"It says that our community cares and that our community comes together when it's needed in order to do what's right, and it's really again, as an educational institution, we cannot do this job alone," Liggins said.

Towards the close of the event, cards were handed out, and people sitting in their pews were asked to fill out their names, emails, and phone numbers if they wanted to get involved in some key committees that would address this issue next month.

"One is a committee that will be looking at sanctuary parking options to see if there are places where we can provide safe parking options to families," Spires said.

While Spires leads community connectors supporting families, another committee will look at affordable housing and land availability.

The committees will meet on Sep. 3 and throughout the month to work on a plan. It stems from the "Yes in God's Back Yard Movement" with a goal to partner with other congregations and non-profits.