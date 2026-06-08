Homeowner injured, firefighters treated for heat exhaustion after Nelson County fire

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Bardstown Fire Department and Nelson County Fire & Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 700 block of Stoner Road on Sunday.

When the first unit arrived four minutes later, firefighters found heavy fire on the back of the structure and heavy smoke coming from the eaves of the roof, according to the Bardstown Fire Department.

An aggressive interior fire attack was conducted by crews on scene and the gained control of the fire in the living space. After that crew exited, another crew entered to try to gain control of the fire in the attic space.

Heat and multiple void spaces in the attic area, caused by modifications and additions to the ceilings and roof, hampered firefighting efforts, the department reported. A second alarm brought New Hope Volunteer Fire Department, Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Protection District, and Bardstown Fire Department L2 to the scene.

The fire was brought under control at 3:39 p.m. Crews remained on scene until 6 p.m.

The homeowner sustained minor burn injuries to his hand. Multiple firefighters were treated on scene for heat exhaustion. Nelson County EMS provided firefighters with fluids and checked their vitals.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, the department noted.

