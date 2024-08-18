Homeowner reeling after tree falls on her Rockcastle Co. home

BRODHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jeanette Devine was on her way to pick up her grandson when she felt like something was off.

"I had a gut feeling about not going in the trailer," said Devine.

So they went to a local dollar store when it started to storm.

"The wind was really high," said Devine. "It was so fast that I could not get out of my car."

After the storm passed, Devine received text messages and phone calls about what happened to her home.

"When I pulled in, there was a tree on my house," said Devine. "What am I going to do? Thank God that my grandkids were not there."

Devine has lived in that house for twenty-two years, and seeing the tree left her devastated—until Sunday morning, when a friend from church called, giving her an answer to her prayer.

Frankie Woodall and his crew at Woodall's Tree Service pulled up to her yard, ready to help.

"Every time a storm hits. I am out trying to help somebody." said Woodall, "I'll grab my chainsaw and go ride up country roads and cut trees and not charge no counties. Just to go help people."

Seeing Woodall come to Devine's aid was a sign of relief. She said that she felt like she had no one to turn to and was worried about the cost of getting the tree removed from her roof. Woodall waved the cost as he values meeting people and helping those in need.

With the tree now off Devine's house, she can relax until the next storm comes. Knowing that there are people out there like Woodall making their community better makes her hopeful.