Homeowner reflects on essential assistance after spring storm damage

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Having a home is important to Zach Chadwick. When you walk in you can see how important music is to him. He says he's most inspired by Bill Withers. He says he connects to his songs.

"My struggles are not my own, I have friends, there are people just like me that go through all the trials and tribulations that I have and then some,” says Chadwick.

He's blind. Chadwick was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa -- or RP -- at 7 years old. It's made having his own space that much more important. He's added a keydoor pad, removed cabinet doors for his safety, added markers on buttons, and more to make his home more accessible, and he's close to his family.

Chadwick says, "I think in a lot of cases for disabled people just the ownership of where you live is probably one of the most important things that you can have."

He moved here in February and spent a lot fully renovating. Just a few months later, in May, a big storm came through. LEX 18 tracked damage across the state. Chadwick had damage at his home.

He says, "Like I heard the damage, and I can go over and touch it, and feel the water rushing down but I can’t access where the water is coming from."

His mom, Robin Chadwick, showed LEX 18 where water was rushing through down a wall in the basement.

She says, "I was sick to my stomach. More than sick to my stomach I was short of a panic. But how are we gonna do this? You know everything just continues to add up."

His mom works in real estate and connected with the Kentucky Realtors Relief Foundation, which was offering help.

Kentucky Realtors Relief Foundation president, Barb Curtis, says, "So when you’re involved you know the community you know the Zachs of your community and we do so much that goes unnoticed."

In the last year, they've been able to help 98 families and have given more than $1.35 million to victims of natural disasters. Zach got around $1,000 for gutter replacements, guards, regrading, caulking, and more to avoid water damage in the future.

Curtis says, "We're not the end all be all but we want to be there first and we want to stay 'til the end."

Chadwick says this is where he finds peace, and he wants to stay here and be close to the people he loves.

He says, "I do get probably a little bit more stressed than most people because of my disability. So, coming home, being able to just sit on here, turn my fireplace on, turn some music on and just feel connected to my family and just all that stuff -- it's really important."

