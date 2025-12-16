Hope Center spreads holiday cheer with annual client party

LEXINGTON, KY (LEX 18) — The Hope Center held its annual holiday client party Tuesday, distributing winter clothes, hygiene products and toys to ensure those who are unsheltered or in recovery can stay warm and spread cheer to their families this season.

Santa brought the Christmas spirit to the celebration, which helps clients give gifts to their loved ones during the holidays.

"All of them are working to rebuild their lives and this is a great way for them to do something for their loved ones," Chris Peck, chief advancement officer for the Hope Center, said.

Dave Norat has helped organize the party for over a decade. His passion to help others comes from his 3 decades of service as a public defender, where he saw the struggles that people face up close and wanted to make a difference.

"I sent a lot of gentlemen and ladies to recovery center as a way to try and break the cycle of addiction," Norat said.

Volunteer Keith Caudill said he and others jumped at on the opportunity to help Norat.

"We jump on the opportunity to come and help Dave out," Caudill said.

Norat has worked with these volunteers for about two weeks. They share similar stories of battling addiction and homelessness. This party serves as an opportunity to give back to the Hope Center and experience the same joy Norat has felt.

"It's a rewarding experience. If you don't give. You don't feel," Norat said.

The Hope Center expects to hand out about 1,000 items to their clients and clients' children.

Doug Abrams, community volunteer, said the experience has been rewarding.

"This has been an awesome feeling opportunity to see people come in who otherwise wouldn't have a chance to have something for their children," Abrams said.

However, this group of Santa's helpers aren't just handing out warm clothes. These volunteers serve as mentors for others and show that there is hope for a better life.

"It's a dream come true for most of us. Cause we came from nothing, and we get to do something for the community," Anthony Thomas said.

Throughout the year, the Hope Center helps with shelter, recovery programs and mental health resources. Around the holidays, the center wants to make sure their guests are not forgotten.

"This is just something else we do. We just want them to know that we value and care for them," Peck said.

