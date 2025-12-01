Hope Center's mobile outreach team provides essential services to homeless community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Hope Center is developing new strategies to help those experiencing homelessness, with its street outreach team playing a crucial role in providing essential services ahead of winter weather.

"The Hope Center is willing to do whatever it takes to really help people in the community," said Chris Peck, the center's chief development officer.

The HopeMobile is packed with supplies to help those experiencing homelessness, equipped with life-saving necessities. It parks at different downtown locations each weekday.

"They need to be fed, they need to be warm, they need to be treated," Peck said.

The outreach approach allows the center to meet people where they are rather than waiting for them to come to a fixed location.

"There's thousands of people out in the community so it's really important for us to go out and meet them where they're at, and hopefully get them the resources they need at that moment," Peck said.

Codie Wilson, part of the street outreach team, described the basic necessities provided through the mobile service.

"This is very impactful when it comes to the community because most people don't see the resources that we hand out on the daily," Wilson said.

The HopeMobile currently carries 50 blankets, five boxes of hand warmers and sandwiches, among other supplies.

The HopeMobile operates year-round, and through this initiative, 319 meals were distributed last month alone. The program also includes a nurse and caseworker on staff to address individual needs.

"Every person has their own unique challenges and some of those it may be a health need," Peck said.

The mobile approach represents a significant advancement in the Hope Center's outreach capabilities. Donations from the Cravens Family and James Motor Company recently paid for a new HopeMobile, one that's smaller and easier to drive than the old vehicle according to the Hope Center.

"To have an automobile like this, it's a significant tool in the Hope Center's toolbag," Peck said.

From 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the HopeMobile will be stationed in the following areas:

Mondays – Calvary Baptist Church, 150 E. High St.

Tuesdays – Woodland Christian Church, 530 E. High St.

Wednesdays – Maxwell St. Presbyterian Church, 180 Maxwell St.

Thursdays and Fridays – Broadway Christian Church, 187 N. Broadway

With this custom motorhome, staff members can help people obtain Social Security or other ID cards, drive them to appointments, aid the process getting the correct medications, and assist in obtaining disability or veterans’ benefits. They can also connect individuals with a social worker or other community partners.

