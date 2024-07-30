Army Veteran establishes career as a barber in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Daniel Gutierrez dreamed of being in the Army and thought serving his country would be the only career path he would ever have, until he established his career as a barber in Lexington.

“I thought the military was going to be my career, since 2001. I wanted to serve my country,” said the former combat engineer. “I wasn’t a citizen of the country, but I decided that’s the first thing I wanted to do when I became a citizen.”

But Gutierrez’s dreams were shattered when he injured his back. The injury was severe enough to get him medically discharged from the armed forces, but he considers himself lucky at the same time. “At any moment, I could have lost my life, fighting for my country,” Gutierrez said.

Getting adjusted to civilian life after coming back from Afghanistan was tough for Gutierrez. The only life he knew was “To Protect and to Serve.”

He had no idea what the future held for him. Until he took one of his hobbies, being a barber, and turned it into his career.

After practice on dozens of heads, Gutierrez enrolled himself in barber school.

Fast-forward seven years, and he now has his own shop, Skyline on Main, which he opened this past October and loyal clients who have been coming back for years.

“God blessed me with good hands, I guess,” he said. Whether serving his country on the front lines or serving the members of his country on friendly territory, Gutierrez has always found passion in giving back.

