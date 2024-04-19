Horse euthanized, jockey taken to hospital after incident at Keeneland on Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A horse was injured, leading to its euthanization, following an incident during race five at Keeneland on Friday.

According to a statement from Keeneland, February Son suffered an injury and was attended to by a team of expert vets before the decision was made to humanely euthanize the horse due to the extent of its injury. Keeneland says the decision was made because it was determined to be in the best interest of the horse.

The jockey involved, Gerardo Corrales, was transported to the University of Kentucky's Emergency Department for evaluation, but his prognosis is reported to be good.

The statement ends by saying, "Keeneland offers our heartfelt condolences to owner Captain Jack Racing Stable and trainer Anthony Granitz."

