Horse High Go euthanatized after fracturing right shoulder during Thursday race

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A horse was humanely euthanized after fracturing its right shoulder during Race 8 Thursday, Keeneland said in a safety report.

According to the report, an incident occurred on the backstretch; jockey Tyler Gaffalione walked off and was treated and cleared. The horse, named High Go, was evaluated by veterinarians and, after discovering the fracture, "humane euthanasia was elected in the best interest of the horse."

"We express our sincere condolences to High Go’s connections, owner Calumet Farm and trainer Brendan Walsh," Keeneland wrote.