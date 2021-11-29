Horse Mania 2022: Call for art deadline is December 10

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Horse Mania is back for 2022.

No other public art initiative in the city's history has captured the hearts and imaginations of Lexingtonians and visitors as much as Horse Mania did in 2000 and then again in 2010.

Regional artists from Kentucky and surrounding states will be juried in a two-step process to paint and embellish life-sized fiberglass horses for outdoor display throughout Lexington during the summer and fall of 2022.

How to Apply:

This is a two-part entry.



A physical copy of horse design must be delivered to LexArts by 5 p.m. December 10, 2021 or postmarked by December 3, 2021. An online form located here must be completed by 5 p.m. December 10, 2021.



If you have trouble with the online application or need assistance, please contact LexArts staff at horsemania@lexarts.org or 859.255.2951.

Artists will submit physical copies of their proposals:



Artists may submit up to three horse designs.

Designs must be on 11x17 (ledger/tabloid) sheets and each on a separate sheet.

You must include your name and your horse's name on each submission.

Three horse poses are available for download here. Scroll to the bottom of page or click next to find them on page 3.

You must include a written description of your horse(s), including the materials you plan to use.

Artists are encouraged to develop unique designs relating to their artistic style and with any subject matter appropriate for public display. Some sponsors have expressed interest in specific themes including:



Equine Industry and Racing

Bourbon Industry and Distilling Process

Healthcare Heroes

Kentucky Landscapes

The Horse Mania 2022 project will arrange for horses to be mounted on a concrete pallet; an identifying plaque(s) will be affixed to the pallet naming the horse, the artist, and the sponsor.

The goal in presenting Horse Mania 2022 is to instill in the Lexington community an understanding and enjoyment of public art.

More information about Horse Mania 2022 can be found here.