Horse Mania preview opens for viewing June 17 & 18

LEX 18
Posted at 12:29 PM, Jun 17, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A preview of life-sized fiberglass horses created in part with Horse Mania 2022 are on display Friday and Saturday at Ashland - The Henry Clay Estate.

The preview at Ashland is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday for those who want a closer look at the horses.

Horse Mania returns yet again—after 12 years—to celebrate LexArts 50th anniversary and the Breeder's Cup being held in Lexington in November.

The original artist renderings of the horses are available for viewing at the Central Branch of the Lexington Public Library from May 20 through July 10.

