Horses provide therapeutic escape for veterans and first responders

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — A typical morning at BraveHeart Equine Center starts with a cup of coffee and a grooming session, but these horses offer much more than companionship. They provide a therapeutic escape for people dealing with stress, particularly military veterans and first responders.

"Just a safe zone for people to come out and spend time with a horse, so we think it's very therapeutic for the folks that come out, but also for our rescue horses. Many of them have come from horrible situations with neglect and abuse. To learn and to trust humans again and know that the touch from is okay with a lot of new faces. It's really great for them," said Erica Bivens, who does public relations.

Veteran Timothy Daigole said, "Initially when I got off of active duty. I was under a lot of stress and not in a good head space at the time. There was one horse name Pacco was her name. She just built that immediately built that connection with me. I just felt like a weight was being lifted off my shoulders."

Daigole served in the Army for eight years. After finding solace with Pacco by his side, he joined a nonprofit called "Veteran's Club" in 2021, with a mission to show others they aren't alone in their feelings.

"I want to join the board, so we can help get younger veterans and first responders out here. Show the younger community that it's okay to have those feelings and it's okay to share," Daigole said.

Daigole represents just one example of the positive impact horses can have on a person's well-being.

"Horses really bring out that other side of us. It's a chance to be in the moment, be in the present, and just love and spend time with horses," Bivens said.

Once a month, BraveHearts has an event. No horse experience is necessary, and it's free to attend. Anyone interested in attending, just email: BraveHeartsEquineCenter@gmail.com