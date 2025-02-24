House Bill 737 would eliminate NTI Days

(LEX 18) — Non-traditional instruction (NTI) is unpopular among a lot of Representative Steven Doan's constituents.

"They're sick and tired of the NTI days," Doan said.

10 NTI days are allowed per school year for Kentucky School Districts. Rep. Doan from House District 69 is among three sponsors of House Bill 737. If passed, it would eliminate NTI days.

"Every time that it snows and school cancels, I get texts from all over my district, parents saying look you gotta do something about these days. They're getting used too often," Doan added.

With four NTI days left in the school year for Bourbon County Schools, their superintendent provided his stance Monday Morning.

"Teachers really value having NTI as an option," Dr. Larry Begley said.

That's feedback from staff and the community through a survey.

"The majority of those surveyed said that the NTI probably does not meet the same level of intense education experiences as in-person does," Begley noted. But Begley makes it clear, stressing that NTI does have a place.

In Campton, has already used 10 NTI days for its school year by Jan. 21, Wolfe County high school principal Greg Creech described how the district embraced NTI.

"Wolfe County kind of invented NTI so to speak. We were one of the first ones to do it in the state of Kentucky, so this is not new to us," Creech said.

As for Doan, the push continues to get rid of NTI, offering this perspective:

"A lot of administrators want to do this...they're not publicly out about it because I don't think it's a very popular thing with a lot of teachers right now," Doan said. Doan feels confident that strides made to eliminate NTI are gaining momentum.