House fire in Mount Vernon sends one person to hospital with minor injuries

(LEX 18) — A house fire in Mount Vernon this morning sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries.

Firefighters from Brodhead and other departments responded around 7 a.m. to heavy flames coming from the residence. Crews faced zero visibility and high heat conditions as they made an aggressive interior attack.

Firefighters completed primary and secondary searches to ensure no victims were trapped inside. Multiple fire departments worked together to contain the blaze and complete extensive overhaul operations.

The Red Cross is helping the displaced residents after the home sustained major damage.