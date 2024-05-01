Watch Now
House on Trent Boulevard in Lexington damaged after fire

Posted at 4:09 PM, May 01, 2024
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A home on Trent Boulevard in Lexington was damaged after a fire on Wednesday.

Fire officials on the scene say that the house was home to a family of three, but they were not there at the time of the fire.

The fire reportedly started outside in the back but spread to the inside of the home, resulting in damage to the back of the house.

The fire was called in by a neighbor, and the Red Cross was called to help the family find somewhere to stay.

No injuries were reported from the incident, and the cause remains under investigation.

