House Speaker David Osborne nominated for fourth term

(LEX 18) — House Speaker David Osborne has been nominated, without opposition, for a fourth term, according to a release from the Office of the Speaker.

The release notes that this is a historic event for Kentucky Republicans and that Osborne has served in the Kentucky House since 2005, previously serving as the Speaker Pro Tempore.

Rep. Osborne states, "“I am humbled by the support of this Caucus and look forward to continuing in my role as Speaker of the House. Each of our 80 members represents a district of more than 45,000 Kentuckians. While their needs and priorities may differ from district to district, we are all committed to passing policies that reflect our state’s values and priorities.”

Osborne adds, "“Our legislative agenda for the 2025 Session reflects those priorities and continues to build on what we’ve already done to cut taxes, create jobs, invest in road, water, and technology infrastructure and drive economic investment throughout the Commonwealth.”