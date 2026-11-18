FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky home builders are urging state lawmakers to reduce regulatory and infrastructure barriers they say are making it increasingly difficult to build affordable homes as the state's housing shortage grows.

Lawmakers have indicated legislation addressing housing is coming, though details of the proposal remain unclear. Builders and business leaders are pushing for changes they say could help increase construction and bring down costs, particularly for first-time homebuyers.

Kentucky could face a shortage of nearly 300,000 housing units within the next three years if the state does not significantly increase its housing supply, according to data from the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce recently released a report titled "Let Kentucky Build," which identified government regulations, infrastructure costs and delays as factors increasing the cost of new construction.

The Home Builders Association of Kentucky says those added costs make it particularly difficult for builders to produce starter homes at prices that first-time buyers can afford.

"We also want to help young Kentuckians be able to buy their first home, and right now it's very difficult even for our builders to build a starter home," said Anetha Stanford, CEO of the Home Builders Association of Kentucky.

Home builders say every $1,000 added to the cost of new construction prices about 2,000 Kentuckians out of the opportunity to own a home.

Kate Shanks, senior vice president and chief external affairs officer for the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, said younger Kentuckians are facing a housing market that is significantly less affordable than it was for previous generations.

"It's so much harder to get a home now, buy a home, than it used to be. It's so much less affordable than it used to be," Shanks said. "I promise you they are not whining to you. They're not complaining. They don't want it easy. They really are dealing with markets that are less affordable than they used to be."

Kentuckians are increasingly feeling the strain. According to polling, 61% of Kentucky residents say their local housing markets have gotten worse.



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