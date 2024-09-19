How 3-D printers are being used in Kentucky's Children's Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Complet3D started a new era in 3-dimensional printing today as they opened their new showroom on UK’s campus.

“When I first heard about 3-D printing, it was a hobby,” said April Spellman, the chief design officer at Complet3D.

The technology has now grown and is hard at work down the street at UK Children’s Hospital.

"Being able to use 3-D printers has really opened up a lot of opportunities for us here," said Cody Dean, the gaming and technology specialist at Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

Dean says the options with this technology is endless.

For example, Complet3D says the models that the hospital uses, has the capability of printing flexible things that mimic muscle movements. Doctors can also use this for prosthetic replacements.

“Bu the realm of possibilities is absolutely incredible,” said Spellman. “And it still amazes me sometimes what that 3-d printing materials are being used for."

According to her company, these machines can save hospitals thousands of dollars per surgery.

“It's just going to open so many doors to better reach our patients," said Dean

Outside of the operating room, the hospital also uses 3-D printers to make adaptive equipment.

For example, the Teen Lounge at the hospital utilizes 3-D printers to make adaptive recreational equipment. Dean used the equipment to print an X-Box controller add-on which allows patients with one hand, to still play X-Box with their buddies.

“So to be able to bring this into the hospital to reach our patients where they are at. It opens opportunities for them to socialize, for them to be distracted,” Dean said.

He added that these printers can help kids take their minds off being in the hospital, which can be a daunting thought.

“Just to bring joy. Our patients are going through a lot so, " Dean said.

