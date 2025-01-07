How horse farms are keeping their herd warm in the bitter cold

(LEX 18) — Owners of Brightonwoods Farm in Stamping Ground have been keeping a close eye on the forecast.

They have stocked up on hay and blankets, making sure their herd stays warm during this winter blast.

Meghan Capra with Brightonwoods Farm starts her day early and ends it late at night.

"As people, we like to think that if were out here and we're cold, the horses are cold," explains Capra. "But horses actually grow a winter coat. So, they get a nice and heavy, kind of like a dual coat on them."

Capra says quarter horses specifically are designed to handle winter weather. With that said, it depends a lot on the age or body condition of the horse.

"You want to make sure they have enough hay. We had a whole trailer load of round bails come in before the storm. Hay is something that is going to keep them warm," says Capra. "Some horses will start shivering when they start to get cold. We actually bring warm water out to them. Last night, we were bringing big buckets of warm water from the house out for them to drink cause that will warm them up as well."

While most horses love the snow, they don't like the ice.

"They will actually stand in one spot of their pasture and then won't move," says Capra. "So, we have been taking our side by side out there and create paths in the fields for them, so they can walk to their water and hay."

When it comes to blankets, Meghan says it's the owner's preference. Some horses have a nice thick coat, while others may need an extra layer.

"Tonight with it getting down to 6 degrees, we will be throwing fresh round bails out to them this afternoon, just so they have a fresh supply of hay to keep them warm," says Capra. For our older horses, I tend to like to bring them in at night, especially if it's freezing rain so they can dry off, warm up, and eat plenty of food in their stall."

It's a full-time job that comes with a beautiful view we don't get to enjoy too often.