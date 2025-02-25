How to apply for FEMA individual assistance

(LEX 18) — Kentucky residents who were affected by recent severe weather can now apply for individual assistance from FEMA.

Beshear announced that President Donald Trump has approved a request for Expedited Major Disaster Declaration which includes individual assistance for residents in 11 counties. Those counties include Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Knott, Lee, Letcher, Martin, Owsley, Perry, and Pike. Additional counties may be added at a later date if the results of damage assessments warrant it, according to a release.

The release says the action "opens immediate need and cleaning and sanitizing money to Kentuckians who qualify. The maximum grant award is $43,600."

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin to apply for assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA or by using the FEMA app, the release states.

The release adds that when applying for assistance, Kentuckians should ensure that:

You upload your documents online via the FEMA App or by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov [links-1.govdelivery.com].

Your damaged home is your primary residence.

You haven’t received assistance for the same losses from another source, including insurance.

You are able to be reached by FEMA at the contact information you provide in the application.

To appeal a decision from FEMA, you can do so: