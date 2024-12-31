How to best prepare to ring in the new year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — New Year's Eve is always a big night for restaurants and bars.

Chef Greg Spaulding is spending the last day of 2024, doing what he loves.

He has been a chef for 23 years and opened up his own restaurant, Salt & Vinegar, 4 years ago.

"We co-habitat with Ethereal Brewery Public House," explained Spaulding. "We do the food, they do the front. They make all their own beers down here on Manchester Street."

He may not have a favorite on the menu, but there is one item that is always a crowd favorite.

"So I use their oatmeal stout to make sour dough bread. We are serving that with a rendered beef tallow candle. We rendered some brisket fat and turned it into a candle, so it will melt. We are also going to use some black truffle salt," said Spaulding.

Chris Bucher is the assistant general manager at Ethereal Brewery Public House. He plans to have a full house this evening.

"It is nice to be able to see people come out with their friends, meet up with family members, people from out of town," explained Bucher. "They will just all show up and they are in here telling jokes, playing games."

When making your plans for New Year's Eve, Lexington police said don't forget to include your ride home.

"Start your plan now before you go out" said Sergeant Guy Miller with the Lexington Police Department. "If you do plan on drinking and you know you are going to have more than a few, just go ahead and plan that ride out."

Sgt. Miller said set up a ride with a family member or friend. If you plan on using Lyft or Uber, go ahead and put money in those ride share apps.

"If you set the plan now, it makes it a lot easier when you are out having fun with your friends," explained Sgt. Miller. "You have that ride coming to get you and it makes it a lot safer of a night as well."

And whether you are venturing out with a group, or by yourself, "Have that line of communication. Either stay close to each other or go ahead and start a text thread. Something where you all can stay on the same page," said Miller.

Sgt. Miller also said that if you are a designated driver, still be careful when out on the roads tonight. Stay alert, take a couple extra seconds to look before crossing an intersection, and be aware of your surroundings.