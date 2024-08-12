How to curb the Whooping Cough outbreak

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — No more vacations, camping trips and hikes for children in the Fayette County School District for a while. Yes, summer is concluding and the first day of school is this Wednesday. But before parents get ready to send their children back to school, they are mandated to get their children vaccinated for Whooping Cough.

Whooping cough, or Pertussis, is considered to be an outbreak in Lexington, with 57 total cases reported since the end of April. According to Kevin Hall with the Lexington Fayette Health Department, there is no reason to panic, but it’s still a very serious issue.

“We want to be cautious,” said Hall.

“Because it is so highly contagious it’s so simple for a child to run down the hall, and cough or sneeze, and spread it to someone else,” he added.

The Health Department encourages people to get tested if they have flu-like symptoms and have tested negative for the flu or COVID.

“We see that’s actually happening to people, they wind up going back to their provider and end up testing positive,” he said.

While most people affected do not have to go to the hospital, Hall says babies under six months old, people with a compromised immune system, and senior citizens are at a higher risk. So, it’s important to think about your loved ones and neighbors.

“You could be sending someone to the hospital for this, that’s why it’s so important. When you are sick, stay home, and wash your hands frequently.”

Different ages may also require additional booster shots. If you have any questions, visit the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s social media.