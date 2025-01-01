How to keep your 2025 fitness goals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Many people look at the new year, as a time to reset or an opportunity to set goals. If fitness landed somewhere on your resolution list, you are not alone.

In January, gyms see quite a bit of foot traffic, but what are the best ways to achieve those fitness goals?

Amber Serres is the executive director of Whitaker YMCA in Lexington. She said that anyone who is beginning their fitness journey should remember three things.

"First, start with a small achievable goal," explained Serres. "If you want to do a 5k at the end of the year, don't think you are going to have that done by the end of January. Set small goals so you feel successful through out the year."

Second, find something you like. Take advantage of what your facility has to offer. Finally, find a friend or group that will support you and hold you accountable.

"It's hard not to feel intimidated in a new place, but don't be scared to ask questions. Everyone is here to help. So, don't come in and get discouraged or frustrated because you can't find what you are looking for or you don't know how to use something. Just ask questions," said Serres.

Angela Brant is the director of early childhood development and a member of the YMCA. She said having a routine has helped keep her consistent.

"I think consistency is really important," explained Brant. "I think find your people and where you are comfortable. The YMCA has several locations. I really like Whitaker. This is where I have been the most because I like the EGYM system."

EGYM smart circuit machines automatically adjust to your personalized settings - such as weight, range of motion, and cardio levels - guiding you through a full-body workout. It also makes it easier to stay on track with your fitness goals.

"I think for me, it's more commitment to come and do it," said Brant. "I also like that it is a circuit, so I can hit all 11 exercises. You don't have to wait. I know I can come in, do two circuits and be out in an hour."

Whitaker YMCA and 250 LEX have also partnered to jump start the new year by offering a range free classes this weekend.

"We have free activities all weekend," explained Serres. "January 4th and 5th at all Lexington YMCA locations. They are free to members and to the community. You don't have to be a member, so come and check it out."

To learn more or to sign up for classes, just visit https://ymcacky.org/locations/whitaker-family-ymca

