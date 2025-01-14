How to prevent potential fire hazards in your home

(LEX 18) — As temperatures to drop into the single digits this week, Lexington fire officials want you to be prepared.

Battalion Chief Derek Roberts says the winter months are often their busiest for calls, which is why even they have to lay the groundwork to get things ready for a cold weather snap.

"Across the United States, there is a 40% increase in the winter months of just fires that we are going to see and most of those fires are heat related," explains Roberts.

An important reminder as we head into the single digits this week to check your home for any hazards that could spark a fire.

"If you are outside, make sure that any vents you have around your home or around the outside of your home are clear," says Roberts. "So we are talking about your drying vent. If you have a vent for something else like your hot water heater, you can make sure those are cleared off."

Roberts says if you are using alternative heating methods, such as a space heater, take extra precautions.

The cold temperatures can also cause difficulties for firefighters. Roberts says they winterize their equipment, such as their pumps, to make sure nothing freezes while out on a run.

"Basically we are going to drain them out, make sure they are empty, so they are not going to freeze whenever we go out," explains Roberts. "We have little salamander heaters we use out in our bays to keep the engine warm. When we are on scene we are going to re circulate the pump to make sure water is constantly moving and not freezing."

Roberts says that the Lexington Fire Department will install smoke and CO2 detectors in your home for free. All you have to do is call 859-231-5662.

