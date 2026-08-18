How to talk to your kids about community gun violence, according to an expert

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — After a shooting involving young people at Charles Young Park, one expert says parents should resist the urge to stay silent, even if they don't have the perfect words.

Stephanie Spires, CEO of Spires Strategies, said children who weren't at the park may still know someone who was, making the conversation unavoidable for many families.

"We want to protect our children and sometimes we think protection is not exposing them but the reality is, is this is a close connected community," Spires said.

She said parents shouldn't wait until they feel ready.

"This is a hard conversation. It is a traumatic event. It involves young people in our community and hard conversations are hard to have and the reality is you are going to fumble," Spires said.

On the inside of a swing at Charles Young Park, someone wrote in white ink: "What is going on?" — a question many kids are likely asking after the weekend shooting.

When it comes to what to actually say, Spires offered straightforward guidance.

"I would stick to the facts and tell them that there were some children that got into an altercation at the park and one of the individuals made a really poor decision," Spires said.

Spires also urged parents to tend to their own mental health during difficult moments like this.

"We've got to check our own mental health, and we've got to take time. And it's okay to talk to our friends. It's okay to reach out to mental health professionals, to talk to our kids' teachers, to ask for help and ask for guidance," Spires said.

Beyond the immediate conversation, she wants families to use this moment to open a broader dialogue about mental health, kindness, and speaking up when something feels wrong.

"If you have a friend that has a weapon or is in danger of harming themselves or others, you need to speak up," Spires said.

She acknowledged that speaking up can feel risky for young people, but said the alternative is far worse.

"Someone might be mad at you, but they're still here to be mad at you and that's what I would rather, is have someone mad at me and still sitting next to me in my classroom than to have an empty chair in my classroom," Spires said.

Molly Demrow is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Molly at molly.demrow@wlex.tv