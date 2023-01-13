How will new members on the Kentucky Supreme Court impact decision on abortion access?

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two months after the Kentucky Supreme Court heard arguments over whether to suspend two major abortion bans, the state is still waiting to see what the justices will do.

Since the arguments were heard in November, there have been changes made to the Court. Two new justices have joined the court and a new chief justice was selected.

But even though new justices have joined since the case was heard, the court can still decide whether or not to temporarily stop the trigger ban and six-week abortion ban.

"The change in the composition of the Supreme Court does not impact its ability to rule on pending matters, including cases heard by the previous court," said Jaime Neal, a spokesperson for the court.

The new justices can request additional arguments, according to Neal. However, she adds they have "case briefs and recording of oral arguments to review."

So, when could an opinion be issued?

The next date when the court is scheduled to release new opinions is January 19.