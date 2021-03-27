Howard Schnellenberger, UK All-American, dies at 87

The University of Kentucky lost one of its own today with the passing of Howard Schnellenberger.

Schnellenberger was an All-American in 1955 as a Wildcat. After he graduated, he was on the coaching staff under Blanton Collier in 1959 and 1960.

He had several coaching jobs after that including a nine-year stint as the head man at Louisville. He won the 1983 National Championship while he was the head coach at the University of Miami.

He was elected to the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008. Just this year, he received the Bear Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award.

Current UK Football Coach Mark Stoops began his press conference on Saturday to address the passing of a coaching legend.