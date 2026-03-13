Human remains found in Menifee County identified as man missing since 2022

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Human remains found in the Means community of Menifee County have been identified as James "Jimmie" Madison Smallwood of Frenchburg, Kentucky, according to the Menifee County Coroner's Office.

Smallwood was last seen between March 21-22 in 2022, in Menifee County. The coroner's office detailed that remains were discovered on three separate occasions — Dec. 5, 2024, Feb. 21, 2025, and Feb. 22, 2025 — in the Means community.

The coroner's office worked with the state medical examiner's office over the past year and four months to identify the remains.

The coroner's office is asking the community to send thoughts and prayers to the Smallwood family as they process the loss of their loved one.

The next of kin has been notified, the coroner's office noted.