Human remains found near river in Floyd County identified as missing Prestonsburg woman

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Human remains found near a river in Floyd County on Tuesday have been identified as a missing Prestonsburg woman.

The Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville responded to a call from Prestonsburg 911 on Tuesday regarding the discovery along Kentucky Route 1428. Investigators located the remains near the river.

The body was transported to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The medical examiner positively identified the remains as 38-year-old Kayla Reffitt of Prestonsburg.

Reffitt had previously been reported missing to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of death remains under investigation. Detective Terry Mounts is leading the case, with assistance from Kentucky State Police Post 9 and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

