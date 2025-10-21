Human skeletal remains discovered in wooded area of Martin County, KSP investigating

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Human skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area of Martin County Monday evening, prompting an investigation by Kentucky State Police.

The remains were found near Coldwater Road in the Inez community around 8:29 p.m. on October 20, according to Kentucky State Police from the Pikeville Post.

The skeletal remains were located in a wooded area and have been removed by the Martin County Coroner's Office. They will be transported to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for identification.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional details have been released at this time.