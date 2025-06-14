Hundreds gathered at the 'No Kings' protest in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the Fayette County Courthouse as part of the nationwide "No Kings" protest organized by a grassroots organization.

The peaceful protest brought together people with various concerns about the current state of the country.

"This is really what America looks like," Clark Williams said.

For many participants, activism isn't new. Ellen Gordon has been advocating for social causes for decades.

"Protesting for equality and good things for the past 60 years. I can't believe I'm still out here protesting, but here we are," Gordon said.

While speaking with protesters, I found their reasons for attending varied widely. Some viewed the demonstration as a way to defend services for their loved ones.

"I'm out here to protect Medicaid, Medicare, and social security. I can't tell you how many nights at my house me and my dad are like oh great, I'm going to lose my social security. What am I going to do," Shannon Kelly said.

The protest also attracted younger participants concerned about immigration policies.

"Kicking out the people who helped build this country is absurd," Elia Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez emphasized the importance of youth involvement in civic matters.

"We're the next generation. We're going to be carrying this country. We are the future for America. And for our voices to be heard. Especially knowing that we are here and we're not going to settle for anything than what's right. It's extremely important," Gonzalez said.

Not everyone agrees with the protesters' message. Congressman Andy Barr responded to the demonstrations in a statement to LEX 18.

"In just over four months, President Trump and I have done more to lower costs, secure our border, and protect national security for Kentuckians than Joe Biden did in four years. The Democrat Party is at a record low approval ratings as a result. I'll continue working with our President to get results for Kentucky."

Both sides continue to voice their views, debating who is in the right and who is in the wrong.

