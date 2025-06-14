Hundreds of dogs and owners raise funds at Lexington Humane Society's Mutt Strut

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Paws hit the pavement at Lexington Legends Field for the Lexington Humane Society's annual Mutt Strut fundraiser, bringing together dogs and their humans to support thousands of animals in need.

The event raises tens of thousands of dollars for the non-profit organization, which relies on fundraisers like this to keep their shelter running.

"Lulu was our spokes dog last year. She came to us severely matted. In terrible shape. We had to amputate her leg. And since then, it's the funds that come from Mutt Strut and other events that help take care of animals like her," said Megan Hawkins, Director of Development for Lexington Humane Society.

Those who couldn't attend the event but want to make a donation can visit the organization's website at lexingtonhumanesociety.org.