Hundreds of Kentucky nonprofits seek support during Kentucky Gives Day

(LEX 18) — Hundreds of Kentucky nonprofits, from mental health services to food banks to youth programs, are asking for support during Kentucky Gives Day.

"Kentucky Gives Day is Kentucky's 24 hour online giving celebration," Laura Whitaker, director of operations and strategic initiatives, said.

More than 330 nonprofits are participating this year, all through one website: KY Gives Day 2026

Whitaker said many nonprofits are facing funding uncertainty while demand for services continues to rise.

"If someone has just $5 to give, they can give on Kentucky Gives Day, so the minimum donation is $5 and every dollar counts. So if you have $5, if you have $10, if you have $100, that's going to make a difference, and it's easy to give and a great way to make a difference," Whitaker said.

Dr. Megan Moore, senior director of impact and innovation at KVC Kentucky, sees firsthand the impact donations make.

"So many children and adolescents are facing increased anxiety, mental health, depression. We see increased suicide, suicidal ideation. Many families are facing increased stress with fewer resources," Moore said.

New this year, certain donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar during parts of the day. A total of $20,000 in matching funds is available.

"We have $20,000 in matching funds that are available throughout the day. We'll have specific times that donations will be matched 1 to 1 thanks to sponsor support. So it's a great way for donors to give and for their donations to make an even greater impact," Whitaker said.

"These donations really go to serve critical needs for Kentucky's children and families, and so when we can come together, it raises huge awareness for nonprofits across Kentucky, makes such a difference for children and families in need," Moore said.