IRVINE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Ahead of Valentine's Day this year, residents at Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center asked the public to send them Valentine's Day cards.

Residents received cards from all around the country and across the world.

This past weekend, the center hosted a Valentine's celebration filled with lots of gifts, candy, and of course, cards.

Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

The event was a huge success and residents were surprised by the outpouring of support.