Hundreds pack downtown Taylorsville for 'Straight From Kentucky' Hometown Concert

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Saturday was a big day for Taylorsville as hundreds of people filled downtown for J.D. Shelburne’s ‘Straight From Kentucky’ Hometown concert.

Shelburne’s new album ‘Straight from Kentucky’ released Friday.

The free concert was his way of celebrating the release and honoring the town where he grew up.

"I want them to know that I'm proud to be from this place. This place made me. I write songs about this place because growing up, it's all I knew. There's just something about this place in between these city land signs,” Shelburne said.

A portion of Main Street was closed for the concert.

Fans drove into town from all corners of the Bluegrass to attend.

“Live music is so different because you get that energy. It's just a different sound,” said Louisville native Scott Leshinsky.

"I'm glad things are back to normal. I'm glad to be able to do things like this again,” said Nelson County native Lauren Hardin.

This is the fifth hometown concert Shelburne has played in Taylorsville.

Shelburne was forced to cancel his concert last year, along with many other performances, last year because of the pandemic.

But with restrictions lifted and vaccinations up, he said he’s excited to be back on stage.

“For eight months we've only done acoustic shows. So now to be back with a full band, electric guitars, I can't tell you how much more energy there is. It's like a breath of fresh air," Shelburne said.

