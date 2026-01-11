Anti-ICE protest draws hundreds outside Fayette County courthouse

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Fayette county circuit court Sunday to demonstrate against ICE following the January 7 shooting that killed Renee Nicole.

The demonstration drew supporters who chanted "We want ICE off our streets" and "ICE has got to go" as they held signs and called for changes to immigration enforcement.

"I love when the cars are driving by and the cars are honking their horns. I feel the support and the momentum," Tim Kirkman said.

Kirkman said he attended the protest to honor the memory of the victim.

"I'm here to honor the memory of Ms. Good. We're deeply connected to her, because she was a queer woman and I'm a queer man. And I think she is being rhetorically targeted by the Trump Administration. They are trying to make her an enemy," Kirkman said.

Protester Kathy Jacobson expressed hope for larger turnout at future demonstrations.

"I'm glad there is so many here, but I wish there was more because I think it will take that to change things," Jacobson said.

"It's really hard to say what happen to Renee Good was a good thing," Jacobson adds.

Susan Haddix emphasized the community aspect of the protest.

"We don't want for our government to go house to house looking for people to arrest," Haddix said.

"We are here even though we don't know people because we care for other people," Haddix said.

Despite political divisions, Kirkman said he hopes for unity moving forward.

"I just want to move to a more perfect Union. Including those who support Trump," Kirkman said.

Republican Congressman Andy Barr posted his opinion on what happened Wednesday on X.

"ICE agents are enforcing America's laws and delivering exactly what Kentuckians voted for.... A secure border and the deportation of dangerous illegal criminals. Targeting ICE agents will never end well for anyone who tries," Barr said.

