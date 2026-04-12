Hundreds rally against University of Kentucky's Integrate Blue plan and 30-year outsourcing contract

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Hundreds of people gathered at the Laborer's Union in Lexington building to protest the University of Kentucky's "Integrate Blue" plan, which would merge nearly 20 administrative departments.

The university says its goal is to keep up with rising financial costs, operational pressures and reduce duplication's across the institution. If approved, the outsourcing contract will last 30 years.

Those who attended the morning rally strongly disagree with the move, citing concerns over job security and the loss of benefits.

"The UK benefits are of immense value to us, and that's why most folks get a job here and stick around," one attendee said.

"Let them know that we're not standing for this. We're not taking this. We're standing with the United Campus workers. And that what we think they're doing isn't right," Bluegrass President Amy Beasely said.

"A 30-year contract means we're shutting out a whole generation of people coming forward that won't get education benefits by working at UK. Like some people went there just for that," Beasely said.

"In the 20 years I've earned a degree. I've met many professors, but I think part of the loss of benefits goes deeper than that," a United Workers Union representative said.

"We can see this it's played already 10 years ago they replaced their dining staff and custodian workers in the housing. And that went down from 120 members to less than 30 members now. So they say no one is going to lose their job but we've already seen 90 people in a decade lose that position never to have it again," he said.

The university released a statement regarding potential job cuts.

"All UK employees keep their jobs, pay and benefits, and no positions are being eliminated as part of these integration efforts," the university said.

The university says it informed all those who are directly affected by the plan and has offered several avenues for people to voice their concerns.

"If we band together, we can stand with each other on any issue that comes up. Not just the one that's facing the campus workers in this moment," an employee said.