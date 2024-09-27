Hurricane Helene brings strong winds and heavy rain to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Feeling the remnants of Helene, Kam Kraus is braving the elements during strong winds and heavy rain.

"It's definitely raining sideways, but there were a bunch of trees down by my way, and I thought that was a little scary driving by, and some of the roads will probably be a little blocked up," Kraus explained.

Multiple firefighters responded to a structure fire on Starling Drive this morning. The wind and rain also caused issues on Sherwood Drive.

"I first ran to the side window because you could hear the side window and you could hear the sound," Mark Ryles said.

Ryles, a resident in that area for 40 years, checked out the damage from a tree falling on his home while also dealing with a power outage.

"The power is out and it's probably been out since about 11 o'clock," Ryles added.

In a short time, there was significant damage to a tree at Ryles' home after initially thinking a loud noise came from the magnolia on the side.

"I didn't realize that this tree had fallen and actually hit the magnolia, so of course, we came out and unfortunately my car was parked in the driveway, so it smashed through the glass in my mini-cooper," Ryles noted.

Someone Ryles met for the first time responded...helping him remove his car from the mess so he could get it to a body shop as strong winds continued.

"It was blowing hard and raining hard when he comes to help me, so I can't say enough about that. If we hadn't had that, we'd still be cutting branches," Ryles said.

Meanwhile, the wait for relief continues, and crews are doing their best to reroute traffic in some spots.