Hurricane Helene impacting travel at Blue Grass Airport

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials at Blue Grass Airport are monitoring travel disruptions as Hurricane Helene is expected to make landfall on Florida's Big Bend on Thursday night.

"This is happening, there is a weather situation that people across the country are going to be dealing with," Lauren Simmerman, Blue Grass Airport Community Relations Manager, said.

Simmerman particularly referenced activity that included a canceled eight o'clock flight tonight from Lexington to St. Petersburg, Florida.

"As a resource to our passengers, we certainly see an influx of phone calls to our guest services team as well as our operations team, with passengers wanting information about what they should do," Simmerman added.

Also, in the Commonwealth, Governor Andy Beshear is asking people to stay weather-aware this week.

"If you encounter a flooded road, turn around, it's not worth it. Wherever you're trying to get to is absolutely not worth it. We care about you," Beshear said.

Back in Lexington, this is the message from Blue Grass Airport Leadership.

"Safety is obviously our top priority here at the airport, and we certainly keep an eye on things. The airlines, you should know are keeping an eye on what they can do for their passengers," Simmerman noted.

Simmerman also emphasized that you need to keep an eye on your connecting flight, an area that could be impacted, and keep an eye on your airline's website or mobile app for the most up to date information.

