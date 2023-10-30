Hustonville Haunted House building bigger scares year after year

HUSTONVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — In the humble town of Hustonville sits a compound filled with everything creepy that goes bump in the night.

It’s not hard to find. Just look for the hearse hanging out by the side of the road.

As guests pass the entrance gate and walk further through the grounds, it doesn’t take long to find a fright.

There are plenty of options for that, thanks to Paul Gray and the Hustonville Haunted House.

“Makes you feel really good to know that we’ve taken something that years ago was small, and we’ve taken it to a whole new level,” Gray said.

Since 2010, Gray and his have expanded the haunted house into multiple attractions, from entering a world of darkness in the Circus of Hell to trying to navigate the creepy corn maze to new additions like the Junction City Chainsaw Massacre.

“We have grown every year. Each year, we get bigger and bigger and bigger. Of course, are attractions get bigger and bigger and bigger every year,” Gray said.

“We always try to upgrade and try to redo every year and do something new. We see people from all over the Commonwealth now that come to see us.”

Plenty of monsters are ready to welcome those guests as well, inspired by iconic horror franchises like Friday the 13th and Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

It’s entertainment built out of irony, given Gray, who is also a fireman/EMT by trade, actually hates haunted houses.

However, he’s learned to find the fun in scaring others.

“I like being the one behind the scenes. I like the art of it, the creation of it,” Gray said.

“Making everything come to life. Most of this, I dream it up. You think about it. You don’t know what you’re going to do. You dream it up and put it on paper, and once it goes on paper, it goes into lumber, and here we are.”

Hustonville Haunted House is located at 4045 Hustonville Road and is open through this weekend (November 3 &4), including Halloween, which is just a day away.

If you want to check this place out for yourself, click here.