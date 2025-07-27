HVAC worker found dead on Ashland store roof, investigation underway

ASHLAND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 43-year-old HVAC technician from Georgetown was found dead on the roof of a Rural King store in Ashland, the Boyd County Coroner confirmed on Sunday.

Jesse Graham, who worked for Titan Heating and Cooling, was found unresponsive by another maintenance worker, the coroner stated.

The cause of death is currently under investigation by the Boyd County Coroner's Office and Kentucky Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

The coroner added that Graham's body has been transported to Frankfort for autopsy as part of the ongoing investigation.